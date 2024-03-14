Short Interest in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Drops By 80.4%

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the February 14th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZD. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZD opened at $14.97 on Thursday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.2083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

