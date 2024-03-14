Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Declines By 37.9%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the February 14th total of 227,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,410.0 days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance

Shares of El Puerto de Liverpool stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. El Puerto de Liverpool has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $7.43.

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile

See Also

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, Real Estate, and Credit segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

