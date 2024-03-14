Short Interest in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Decreases By 83.8%

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the February 14th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FICS opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $35.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.0623 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 20,435 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 593.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 121,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 103,976 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

