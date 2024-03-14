Short Interest in Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Grows By 22.0%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the February 14th total of 163,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,000.0 days.
Flughafen Zürich Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of UZAPF stock opened at $229.77 on Thursday. Flughafen Zürich has a 1 year low of $195.50 and a 1 year high of $229.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.79.
About Flughafen Zürich
