Short Interest in Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Grows By 22.0%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the February 14th total of 163,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,000.0 days.

Flughafen Zürich Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of UZAPF stock opened at $229.77 on Thursday. Flughafen Zürich has a 1 year low of $195.50 and a 1 year high of $229.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.79.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich Airport in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services and fees.

