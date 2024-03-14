Short Interest in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Decreases By 46.2%

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the February 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ALTY opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $11.55.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF
Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile
The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Alternative Income ETF
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Airship AI Holdings Is a Stock You Need to Know About
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.