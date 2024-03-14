Short Interest in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Decreases By 46.2%

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the February 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ALTY opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 61,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 18,698 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

