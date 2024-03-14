Short Interest in GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Drops By 96.5%

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the February 14th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMDS stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $2.2003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $26.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 239.81%.

