Short Interest in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Drops By 37.6%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the February 14th total of 50,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 569,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies alerts:

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Performance

Shares of IPA opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.04.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 28.32% and a negative net margin of 70.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 253,052 shares in the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.