Short Interest in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Drops By 37.6%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the February 14th total of 50,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 569,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Performance
Shares of IPA opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.04.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 28.32% and a negative net margin of 70.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.
Featured Stories
