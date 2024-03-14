Short Interest in KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Expands By 2,100.0%

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KDDI Stock Performance

KDDI stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. KDDI has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). KDDI had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that KDDI will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

