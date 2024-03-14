Short Interest in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Drops By 37.9%

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the February 14th total of 3,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 0.95 per share, with a total value of 57,409,487.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately 110,934,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Markus Puhlmann bought 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 0.50 per share, for a total transaction of 140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,375,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 687,712.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 0.95 per share, with a total value of 57,409,487.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at 110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 61,092,527 shares of company stock valued at $57,664,972 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,213,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 395,124 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $731,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CATX opened at 1.12 on Thursday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12 month low of 0.21 and a 12 month high of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $314.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CATX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price target for the company.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

