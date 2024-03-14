Short Interest in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Expands By 38.4%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 662,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the February 14th total of 478,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,351,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance
ANGL opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
