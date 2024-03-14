Short Interest in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Expands By 38.4%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 662,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the February 14th total of 478,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,351,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ANGL opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,933,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,762,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,762,000 after purchasing an additional 431,597 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,713,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,094,000 after purchasing an additional 84,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,409,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,205,000 after purchasing an additional 44,993 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,167,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,374,000 after purchasing an additional 211,090 shares during the period.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

