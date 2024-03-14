Short Interest in Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Expands By 40.3%

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the February 14th total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 314.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VEMLF opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Venture has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53.

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions, and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

