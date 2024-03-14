Short Interest in ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Drops By 29.6%

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the February 14th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ViaDerma Trading Down 3.4 %
VDRM opened at 0.01 on Thursday. ViaDerma has a 52-week low of 0.01 and a 52-week high of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.01.
ViaDerma Company Profile
