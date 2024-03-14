Short Interest in Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Declines By 27.9%

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,394,100 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the February 14th total of 3,320,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

VBIZF stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. Viva Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.

Viva Biotech Holdings, an investment holding company, provides structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. The company provides discovery biology services, include protein expression and purification, structural biology, hit discovery, bioassay, biomolecular interaction, and pharmacokinetics; chemistry services, such as medicinal and synthetic chemistry, analytical chemistry, purification preparation, and computer-aided drug design services, as well as offers chemical technology platforms; antibody drug research and development services, include antigen preparation, multi-species discovery, monoclonal antibodies, antibodies functional screening and identification, antibody engineering transformation, antibody characteristics, and antibody cell line engineering transformation, as well as offers technology platforms, such as hybridoma, phage and yeast display, mammalian display, VHH antibody technology, high throughput sequencing, computer-aided drug design, HDX-MS, crystal structure analysis of protein, and SPR technology; and PROTAC/molecular glue services.

