Short Interest in Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Declines By 27.9%

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,394,100 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the February 14th total of 3,320,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Viva Biotech Price Performance
VBIZF stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. Viva Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.
Viva Biotech Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Viva Biotech
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Viva Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.