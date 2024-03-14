Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Cuts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 91.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,049 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at $126,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

