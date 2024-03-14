Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases New Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.36.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $509.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $494.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $516.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

