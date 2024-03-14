Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

