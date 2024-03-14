Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 1,643 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after buying an additional 923,875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after buying an additional 6,476,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,606,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,285,000 after buying an additional 124,951 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,211,000 after purchasing an additional 639,649 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $163.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

