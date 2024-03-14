Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 2,004 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Dollar General by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $158.17 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

