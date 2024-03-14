Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Down 31.0% in February

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the February 14th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Trading Up 8.3 %

VIPRF stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

