Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.91

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.91 and traded as low as $7.58. Sims shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 265 shares traded.

Sims Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

