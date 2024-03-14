Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.11. Snipp Interactive shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 218,101 shares changing hands.
Snipp Interactive Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$29.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.33.
Snipp Interactive Company Profile
Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.
See Also
