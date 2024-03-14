Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.11. Snipp Interactive shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 218,101 shares changing hands.

Snipp Interactive Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$29.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Snipp Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snipp Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snipp Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.