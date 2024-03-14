Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.93

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.93 and traded as low as $18.80. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 313 shares trading hands.

Sonic Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

