Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 76.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,154,000 after buying an additional 1,148,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sony Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,598,000 after buying an additional 949,271 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,356,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,952,000 after purchasing an additional 299,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,661,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $87.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $108.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $79.62 and a 12-month high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

