SOS (NYSE:SOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 245,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 266,621 shares.The stock last traded at $2.16 and had previously closed at $2.05.

SOS Stock Down 30.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SOS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SOS by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 167,272 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SOS by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 37,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SOS by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 344,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SOS by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

