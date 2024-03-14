Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.69

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.69 and traded as low as $1.58. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 543,504 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sphere 3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sphere 3D in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 328,746 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 103,130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Sphere 3D in the third quarter worth about $110,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

