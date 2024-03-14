Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.08. Starcore International Mines shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 22,500 shares changing hands.

Starcore International Mines Stock Up 12.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of C$6.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.62.

About Starcore International Mines

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing mineral resources in Mexico. The company, through its subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, SA de C.V., explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine consists of 8 mining claims that covers an area of 12,991.78 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

