Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,152 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 196,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,383,000 after purchasing an additional 52,174 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 157,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of STWD stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.44%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.