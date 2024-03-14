Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Nomura

Nomura reissued their neutral rating on shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Stellantis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Stellantis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.85.

Stellantis Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $28.22.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,095,807.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth $832,785,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 100,358.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,714,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972,806 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Stellantis during the third quarter valued at about $232,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,816 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $107,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

