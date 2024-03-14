Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.50

Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.20). Sterling Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.21), with a volume of 545,820 shares trading hands.
Sterling Energy Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 159.29, a quick ratio of 159.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of £36.31 million and a PE ratio of -27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.50.
Sterling Energy Company Profile
Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.
