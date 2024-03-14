Stifel Canada Downgrades STERIS’ (TSE:STE) to Hold

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Stifel Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Get STERIS’ alerts:

STERIS’ Price Performance

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$195.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.50 million.

About STERIS’

(Get Free Report)

Read More

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS’ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS’ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.