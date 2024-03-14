Stifel Canada Downgrades STERIS’ (TSE:STE) to Hold

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Stifel Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
STERIS’ Price Performance
STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$195.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.50 million.
About STERIS’
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than STERIS’
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Airship AI Holdings Is a Stock You Need to Know About
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS’ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS’ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.