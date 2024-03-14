Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 2,606 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Studio Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,086 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,952,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.7 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $176.56 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.71 and a twelve month high of $180.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Get Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.