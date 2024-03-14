Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.98

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.98 and traded as low as $15.85. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 4,166 shares trading hands.

Sturgis Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Sturgis Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Sturgis Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

