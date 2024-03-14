Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.23

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and traded as high as $31.94. Swiss Re shares last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 22,229 shares trading hands.

Swiss Re Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78.

Swiss Re Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.