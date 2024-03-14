Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.96

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.96 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.05). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05), with a volume of 507,303 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The firm has a market cap of £23.82 million, a PE ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.96.

In related news, insider Brian Raven bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £1,500 ($1,921.84). 63.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

