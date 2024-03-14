Tern (LON:TERN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.80

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 1.71 ($0.02). Tern shares last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 176,603 shares traded.

Tern Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £7.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.80.

About Tern

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage and growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

