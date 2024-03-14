Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.43

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.43 and traded as low as $19.87. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 61,173 shares traded.

Get Teucrium Corn Fund alerts:

Teucrium Corn Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Corn Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 160.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 171,343 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Teucrium Corn Fund by 35.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 456,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after buying an additional 118,419 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Teucrium Corn Fund by 146.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 34,408 shares during the period.

About Teucrium Corn Fund

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Corn Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Corn Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.