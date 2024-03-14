The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG opened at $99.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $100.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,300,007.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,653,541.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,300,007.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,653,541.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $56,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,967 shares of company stock worth $28,667,758. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

