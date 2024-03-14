The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $98.57

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.57 and last traded at $98.33, with a volume of 72529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average of $80.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $143,337.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $59,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 332,967 shares of company stock worth $28,667,758. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

