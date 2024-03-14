The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,265 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

NYSE:MOS opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

