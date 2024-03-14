The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 716.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 19,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $152.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $157.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

