The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 102,510 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of Travelers Companies worth $91,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

TRV opened at $223.49 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $223.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.57.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.