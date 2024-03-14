Timothy P. Eckersley Sells 5,047 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $132.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $904.17 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. Allegion's revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 236,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Allegion by 39.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Allegion by 41.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 35,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 105,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 42.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

