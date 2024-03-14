Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 8,336 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 87% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,461 put options.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ACB opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.94 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a negative net margin of 48.82%. Analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CIC Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 403.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

