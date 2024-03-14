Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.13

Shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.13 and traded as high as C$4.25. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$4.24, with a volume of 34,032 shares traded.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRZ has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.25 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Transat A.T. and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$163.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.35) by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$764.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$729.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current year.

About Transat A.T.

(Get Free Report)

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.