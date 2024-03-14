Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Trading Down 20%

Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report) dropped 20% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 211,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 317% from the average daily volume of 50,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Transition Metals Stock Down 20.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$2.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.83.

About Transition Metals

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.

