Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.07. Trees shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 99,003 shares.

Trees Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

About Trees

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

