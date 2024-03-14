Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Position Raised by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 122.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 75,147 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Triumph Group worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 40,982 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,204,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 69.7% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 506,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 208,067 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 737,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 180,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 87,248 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGI opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 2.57. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $17.27.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.96 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $104,616.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,081.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGI. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

