Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 1,500 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 281.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rivian Automotive news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.89.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIVN. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.52.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

