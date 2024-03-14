Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 4,000 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 88.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 286.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 62,304 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $1,252,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.6% during the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 50.9% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 118,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 40,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $70,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.79 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.