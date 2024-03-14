Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $776.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $414.80 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $758.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $667.85. The firm has a market cap of $159.26 billion, a PE ratio of 92.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

